Northern Ireland v Germany: Peacock-Farrell the star

Bailey Peacock-Farrell had no chance with the two goals Germany did score in Belfast

He put in a superb display but it still wasn't quite enough - new Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was your Northern Ireland man of the match against Germany.

Michael O'Neill's side were on top in the first half in Belfast and could easily have gone in 2-0 up - but at the end it was Peacock-Farrell who kept them in it, making a string of saves.

Who else did you rate? Who could have done better? Find out below.