Tuesday's gossip column: Eriksen, Pogba, Costa, De Gea, Muriqi, Kean, Phillips

Real Madrid will make an approach for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen next summer if Paul Pogba renews his contract at Manchester United. Eriksen, 27, may be available on a free transfer as he is out of contract in 2020. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has advised Pogba, 26, to move from United to the Spanish club. (Express)

Juventus refused to sell 28-year-old winger Douglas Costa despite strong interest from Manchester United after Juve boss Maurizio Sarri blocked the Brazilian's transfer. (Mail)

Chelsea have opened talks with Italian full-back Emerson, 25, over a new contract. England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, is also close to finalising a new £180,000-a-week five-year contract. (Express)

Tottenham sent representatives to watch Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi, 25, in action for Kosovo over the weekend. Scouts from Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli were also present as Muriqi scored in Kosovo's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. (Sabah, via Four Four Two)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is close to agreeing a new contract which will be worth close to the £290,000-a-week basic earned by United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Guardian)

Italy Under-21 boss Paolo Nicolato has told Everton striker Moise Kean to "learn from mistakes" after he turned up late to a team meeting before an Under-21 match with Belgium in the summer. Kean, 19, was left out of the Italian senior squad for their latest internationals. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Man City assemble 1bn euro squad Manchester City have assembled the first billion-euro squad, says a study

Tottenham wanted to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, according to the player's agent before they signed Giovani lo Celso on loan instead. (Mail)

Wolves failed to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer, it was revealed after the 23-year-old signed a new deal at the Championship club. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have told leading agents they believe their transfer ban, which stopped them buying players in the summer, will be reduced, meaning they can buy players again in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27, has labelled some of the criticism directed at Steve Bruce and the club as "stupid and embarrassing". (Chronicle)

Bundesliga side Paderborn could be willing to make a second attempt to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald, 23, in January after failing with a loan move in the summer. (Football.London)

Defender Jesus Vallejo, 22, who joined Wolves on loan in the summer transfer window, could be sold by parent club Real Madrid next summer. (Birmingham Mail)

A Cirque du Soleil show based on Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will start in the Catalan city in October. (Standard)