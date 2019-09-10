Andy Robertson: captain says Scotland must 'get it right' for Euro play-offs

Romelu Lukaku commiserates Robertson after Belgium's 4-0 win at Hampden

Scotland's players have four matches to get "firing" for the biggest game of their international careers, says captain Andy Robertson.

Steve Clarke's side will face an as yet unknown opponent in March's play-off semi-final with the chance to reach Euro 2020.

Their hopes of automatic qualification are over after a 4-0 loss to Belgium.

"It's probably the two biggest games that any of us will play for their country," Robertson said.

"We need to make sure they are the two games that get us to the Euros and it's not us getting left behind."

As things stand, Scotland will face either Serbia, Norway, Bulgaria or Israel in their first one-legged play-off match, with a victory taking them to a final for the chance to clinch qualification.

This route was secured last year after the national side topped their Nations League group containing Israel and Albania.

Next up for Scotland in Group I is Russia away in October, followed by San Marino at home, Cyprus away and Kazakhstan at home.

Head coach Steve Clarke says the aim is to finish third in the group, and Robertson believes they can use the games to "get things right" for the play-offs.

"We're still under a new manager, he's been thrown in at the deep end, and now we've got time to get results first," the full-back added. "We also have time to get things right for March.

"We didn't want it, we wanted to qualify automatically. But that's not going to happen."

'We're finding an identity'

Despite two chastening defeats to Russia and Belgium leaving Scotland's automatic qualification hopes in tatters, Ryan Christie says there are positives to take and that, given time, the team will get better.

"Obviously we've had two pretty disappointing results but even after that we feel closer as a group and got more of the manager's ideas on board," the Celtic midfielder said.

"I think we are starting to find a bit of an identity as a team, if we can really push it and get it together we will be in a really good place come March.

"The gaffer has touched on it now, four games left in this group to finish as high as we possibly can and take that into the play-offs, which we are now looking forward to. "