League One
Coventry19:45Wimbledon
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Coventry City v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry8440138516
2Ipswich74301441015
3Wycombe8431139415
4Fleetwood84221512314
5Sunderland7421129314
6Peterborough74121861213
7Lincoln City8404138512
8Doncaster633096312
9Blackpool83321211112
10MK Dons74031111012
11Burton732285311
12Bristol Rovers8323910-111
13Rotherham6312117410
14Gillingham723213859
15Shrewsbury723257-29
16Rochdale7232811-39
17Oxford Utd82241315-28
18Portsmouth51227705
19Tranmere71241013-35
20Accrington7124915-65
21Wimbledon8035713-63
22Southend7016720-131
23Bolton6015123-22-11
View full League One table

Top Stories