Morecambe v Walsall
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|8
|5
|3
|0
|12
|6
|6
|18
|2
|Swindon
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|8
|9
|17
|3
|Forest Green
|8
|5
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|16
|4
|Newport
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7
|4
|3
|15
|5
|Crewe
|8
|5
|0
|3
|11
|10
|1
|15
|6
|Cheltenham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|7
|7
|14
|7
|Bradford
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|14
|8
|Crawley
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|14
|9
|Grimsby
|8
|3
|3
|2
|15
|11
|4
|12
|10
|Port Vale
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|11
|Plymouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|9
|3
|11
|12
|Cambridge
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|11
|13
|Macclesfield
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|11
|14
|Northampton
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|8
|1
|10
|15
|Carlisle
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|10
|16
|Mansfield
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|9
|1
|9
|17
|Colchester
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|9
|18
|Leyton Orient
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|19
|Salford
|8
|1
|5
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|8
|20
|Oldham
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|21
|Walsall
|8
|1
|3
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|6
|22
|Morecambe
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|6
|23
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|1
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|4
|24
|Stevenage
|8
|0
|3
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|3