League Two
Macclesfield19:45Newport
Venue: Moss Rose

Macclesfield Town v Newport County

Ryan Inniss
Newport are the ninth club Ryan Inniss has been loaned to during his Crystal Palace career

Macclesfield have no new injury worries ahead of the visit of Newport County.

The hosts have not won since 24 August and were beaten 3-0 by Swindon at the weekend as they continue to slip down the table in League Two.

Newport are without Ryan Inniss, who received a five-match ban for a red card in an EFL Trophy loss to West Ham.

Jamille Matt is also suspended for the Exiles after a red card received in their 2-0 defeat at Northampton Town, though boss Mike Flynn is staying.

Flynn had been linked with the vacant Lincoln job, but will remain with Newport.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter8530126618
2Swindon8521178917
3Forest Green851275216
4Newport843174315
5Crewe85031110115
6Cheltenham8422147714
7Bradford842295414
8Crawley8422129314
9Grimsby83321511412
10Port Vale8332910-112
11Plymouth8323129311
12Cambridge832399011
13Macclesfield832399011
14Northampton831498110
15Carlisle83141115-410
16Mansfield823310919
17Colchester823367-19
18Leyton Orient82331014-49
19Salford81521012-28
20Oldham8134712-56
21Walsall813439-66
22Morecambe8134815-76
23Scunthorpe8116815-74
24Stevenage8035613-73
View full League Two table

Top Stories