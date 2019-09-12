Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal's striker on Virgil van Dijk & Dutch success

Vivianne Miedema was top scorer in the Women's Super League last season

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer, has won three league titles in two countries and holds the record for most Women's Super League goals in a season. She is also just 23.

Fresh from playing in this summer's World Cup final, Miedema sat down with BBC Sport to discuss her Dutch roots, football chats with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and her childhood fascination with Robin van Persie.

Family, Feyenoord and Van Persie

Growing up in Hoogeveen, a town in the north-east of the Netherlands, Miedema would join her father and younger brother Lars in making the 120-mile trip to Rotterdam to watch Feyenoord play.

And when asked about the influence of her family on her playing career, Miedema jokes she "never really had a choice" but to pursue football as a profession.

"My dad used to play football, my granddad used to play football and my little brother is playing now too," she tells BBC Sport, referring to Lars' contract with FC Den Bosch, the club where Ruud van Nistelrooy began his career.

"We just loved it and there was nothing else for me. I am four years older than my brother but I used to play football with him and it's made me a better player and I think him too."

Last year, Miedema posted a photo of her younger self with childhood hero Robin van Persie on Instagram

The Miedema family were all big Feyenoord fans and between 1996 and 2004 were able to watch as ex-Manchester United and Arsenal striker Van Persie developed on his way to becoming one of the best strikers in Europe.

Reflecting on that time, she says: "If you are a young girl now it might be a bit different because there are lots of female players to look up to but I used to be a fan of the Feyenoord players. I used to buy the little kits of Robin van Persie and watch every single game.

"They were the only games I was allowed to stay up late for during the week. We used to go to some of their games. Sometimes, as a birthday present, I would go to a fan day or an open training session.

"I met van Persie once - I can't really remember it because I was so young. But [at Feyenoord] you got to meet some of the players and go on the pitch with them. It was amazing."

Celebrating Dutch success with Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk and Miedema were the first players from the same country to win PFA Player of the Year awards in the same year

Like Van Persie, Miedema has become one of the most prolific strikers in the game.

She scored 22 goals and picked up 10 assists in 19 league appearances last season in helping Arsenal win their first WSL title in seven years, her performances leading to being named the PFA Player of the Year. Compatriot Van Dijk picked up the men's prize.

"It was quite a big thing back home - two Dutch players winning it made it even bigger than it probably was for me and for him," says Miedema.

"It was nice to get the awards after the year we both had but we are both quite down to earth and the day after the focus was on the football again."

For Miedema, focussing on football meant the then-upcoming World Cup. Liverpool defender Van Dijk was supporting Miedema and her Dutch team-mates this summer, wishing them luck before their defeat in the final by champions the USA.

"I spoke with him [Van Dijk] at the PFA awards and he is a nice guy," says Miedema. "Obviously we had some football chat - I went to the Liverpool v Barcelona Champions League semi-final as well.

"It was just nice. We see them [the men's internationals] when we are away with the national team as well. We watch their games and they watch ours and he was watching the World Cup final. It's nice to have that contact and respect each other."

Breeding confidence at Arsenal

Dutch players have enjoyed success in the English game, with Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edwin van der Sar and Arjen Robben among players to have enhanced their reputations in the Premier League.

In 2018-19, there were four Dutch players in Arsenal Women's title-winning squad and all four started the World Cup final. This summer, midfielder Jill Roord joined from Bayern Munich.

"The English league is one of the most attractive leagues to go to right now," Miedema says.

"The step from Holland to England is small, it's not like going to Spain where you don't understand a word and it's a different life. In England, it is quite similar to how we live and that makes it a lot easier."

Miedema, who has scored 63 goals in 83 appearances for her country, adds that success on the international stage breeds confidence with team-mates back at Arsenal.

"Nobody expected us to win the Euros or do well at the World Cup but we did it, again," she says. "I played my part in that and it was good to get back into it recently for the start of the Euro qualifiers."

After becoming the first player to surpass 16 goals in a single WSL season in 2018-19, there are higher expectations of Miedema and her team-mates to defend their title.

"I am lucky because I have been in this situation when I was at Bayern Munich [winning back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016]. I have that experience," she says.

"It is something that's extra special because obviously every team comes for you and has nothing to lose. They want to get a point off you and work a bit harder against you than other teams.

"That's just extra motivation to get better every single week and play better football than we did last year."