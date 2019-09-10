La Liga: Every game to be shown on dedicated Premier Sports channel in UK

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is one of the big names playing in La Liga - he joined from Atletico Madrid for £107m in the summer

Every La Liga game will be shown in the UK on Premier Sports until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The matches will be broadcast live on new channel LaLigaTV apart from games that kick off at 15:00 UK time, which will be shown on delay.

Three La Liga fixtures at the start of the season were screened on ITV4, with ITV will also showing weekly highlights throughout the season.

Coverage starts with Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao on Friday (20:00 BST).

Previous rights holder Eleven Sports cut short their agreement with the Spanish top flight at the end of last season, 12 months into the three-year deal.