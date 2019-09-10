Giovani Lo Celso: Spurs midfielder out for six weeks with hip injury

Giovani Lo Celso (right) joined Spurs on transfer deadline day in August with Ryan Sessegnon

Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to play for Tottenham Hotspur until the end of October after sustaining a hip injury on international duty.

Lo Celso, who joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Betis in August, suffered the injury in Argentina's 0-0 draw with Chile on Friday.

Spurs revealed the extent of the damage after his country sent him home early.

The 23-year-old has appeared in three Premier League games, but is yet to start a match for his new club.