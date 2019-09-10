Giovani Lo Celso: Spurs midfielder out for six weeks with hip injury
Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to play for Tottenham Hotspur until the end of October after sustaining a hip injury on international duty.
Lo Celso, who joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Betis in August, suffered the injury in Argentina's 0-0 draw with Chile on Friday.
Spurs revealed the extent of the damage after his country sent him home early.
The 23-year-old has appeared in three Premier League games, but is yet to start a match for his new club.