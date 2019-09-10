Algeria parade Afcon trophy after beating Benin in first match back home

Algeria's players paraded the Nations Cup trophy after their friendly win over Benin in Algiers

In their first game since winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria celebrated a triumphant return home with a 1-0 friendly victory over Benin in Algiers.

Les Fennecs wore a special kit emblazoned with an 'African Champions 2019' badge, as well as a new Algerian Football Federation crest crowned with a second star to mark a second Nations Cup title.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in July in the Egyptian capital Cairo to lift the trophy for a second time.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 45,000 the hosts dominated possession in the first half without scoring.

Algeria finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Yacine Brahimi won a penalty which Islam Slimani converted.

The goal moves the Monaco striker second on Algeria's all-time goalscorer list with 28, behind Abdelhafid Tasfaout with 35.

"With all the respect I have for Abdelhafid, I have no doubt in my mind that Slimani will break his record," said manager Djamel Belmadi.

"He will not stop, he will do all that he can to beat the record."

Ten minutes before the end, Algeria brought on veteran defender Rafik Halliche who had announced his decision to retire from internationals in the build-up.

The former Fulham defender won 41 caps for his country, including all four of Algeria's matches at the 2014 World Cup.

"He has been an exemplary player throughout his time with the national team," said Belmadi.

"He deserved to finish his career with a trophy."

After the final whistle the players completed a lap of honour with the Afcon trophy.

Qualifying for the 2021 Cup of Nations starts in November when Algeria are scheduled to host Zambia in Group H, which also contains Botswana and Zimbabwe.