Somali World Cup dream over after late Zimbabwe goals

Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Somalia's hopes of reaching the group stage of World Cup qualifying for the first time are over after a dramatic late defeat to Zimbabwe in Harare.

Heading into the game, the Ocean Stars held the advantage after winning the reverse fixture 1-0 to halt a run of 19 successive defeats and record their first ever victory in World Cup qualification.

Midfielder Marshall Munetsi opened the scoring after 77 minutes to level the tie 1-1 before Somalia hit back through Omar Abdullahi Mohamed with just five minutes of normal time to play.

Even when Admiral Muskwe put the home team back in front just one minute later, making it 2-2 overall, Somalia were still set to progress on away goals.

But a third goal Zimbabwe goal in the 91st minute, scored by Khama Billiat, broke Somali hearts and sent The Warriors through on aggregate, 3-2.

Elsewhere, Gerlad Phiri scored the crucial spot kick for Malawi as they beat Botswana 1-0. The tie also finished 1-0.

The second leg between Eswatini and Djibouti ended goalless, meaning Djibouti move into the second round with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Mozambique join them, having beaten Mauritius 2-0 thanks to goals from Clesio and Geny Catamo in the second leg of their tie for a 3-0 aggregate victory.

In Luanda, Angola beat The Gambia 2-1, 3-1 overall.

