Croatia U21 1-2 Scotland U21: Connor McLennan's late double secures victory

Connor McLennan struck twice within eight minutes in Sibenik

Connor McLennan scored twice in the final nine minutes to give Scotland a 2-1 victory in their Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier in Croatia.

It puts Scot Gemmill's side level on points with Greece at the top of Group D after two games.

Sandro Kulenovic headed the Croats ahead after 10 minutes.

But Aberdeen forward McLennan curled in the equaliser and then had an 89th-minute header fumbled over the line by goalkeeper Adrian Semper.

Scotland had struggled to break down San Marino before securing a 2-0 win in Paisley last week and were second best for most of the first half at Stadion Subicevac in Sibenik.

Croatia, playing their first match of the qualifiers, opened the scoring when Kulenovic headed in Nikola Moro's curling cross from 12 yards.

The home side dominated possession until half-time, although Scotland left-back Patrick Reading had a shot beaten away by Semper and Kyle Magennis' shot on the rebound drifted just wide.

Gemmill's side improved after the break and Semper had to dive low to touch away a low Fraser Hornby drive.

Croatia broke to the other end immediately and Kulenovic's low shot was deflected clear off the knees of Scotland goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Just when it looked like the home side would take the three points, Glenn Middleton found McLennan inside the penalty box with a low pass and the forward found the net on the turn.

When Hornby's shot was blocked in front of goal after the striker was put clear, it looked the Scots' chance of victory was gone, but Ross McCrorie whipped in a cross and McLennan's close-range header straight at the goalkeeper somehow slipped through Semper's grasp.

Greece, who thumped San Marino 5-0 in their opening qualifier, stay top after Panathinaikos midfielder Giannis Bouzoukis' 80th-minute goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win at home to Lithuania.