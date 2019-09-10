Euro U21 Qualifying
Finland U211Northern Ireland U211

Euro 2021 qualifiers: Northern Ireland U21 1-1 Malta U21

Jake Dunwoody
Jake Dunwoody hit the post for Northern Ireland and tested Finland goalkeeper William Jääskeläinen on several occasions

Northern Ireland Under-21's bid to qualify for Euro 2021 suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw away to Finland.

Onni Valakari put the hosts into a fourth-minute lead before Lewis Thompson equalised for Northern Ireland on 35 minutes.

Ian Baraclough's side created a plethora of opportunities but failed to find a winner in Oulu.

NI sit fourth in Group Eight on two points after drawing their opening game against Malta.

Finland came flying out of the traps and Valakari tapped home the opener after four minutes when Conor Hazard could only parry Saku Ylätupa's effort to the feet of the midfielder.

Hazard was then forced into action through Benjamin Källman before Jake Dunwoody hit the woodwork as Northern Ireland looked for a response.

Ethan Galbraith's effort was pushed away by William Jääskeläinen, son of former Bolton Wanderers keeper Jussi, but Thompson was on hand to fire home the rebound and bring the visitors level.

Kyle McClean replaced goalscorer Thompson at half-time and the former St Johnstone midfielder tested Jääskeläinen, while Hazard had to be alert to keep out Ylätupa at the other end.

Dunwoody, Boyd Munce and Lewis McCann all missed further opportunities for Northern Ireland, who again failed to take their chances after firing a blank against Malta.

Stoke City midfielder Dunwoody forced Jääskeläinen into another save with seven minutes to go but Finland held on to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Northern Ireland are two points behind table-topping Finland, with Baraclough's outfit facing difficult trips to Denmark and Romania in October's qualifiers.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2132104047
2Iceland U2122009186
3Italy U2111005053
4Sweden U2110100001
5Armenia U21200217-60
6Luxembourg U213003011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2121104044
2Liechtenstein U21311114-34
3Azerbaijan U2131112204
4Switzerland U2110100001
5France U2100000000
6Slovakia U21100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122005236
2Austria U2122007166
3Kosovo U2132017346
4Turkey U21411279-24
5Albania U214022510-52
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2122006066
2Scotland U2121102024
3Czech Rep U2111002023
4Lithuania U2131023303
5Croatia U2110100001
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2122005056
2Bulgaria U2121104044
3Russia U2121101014
4Latvia U21201101-11
5Serbia U21201101-11
6Estonia U21200208-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U2142026516
2Montenegro U2131114224
3Spain U2121101014
4North Macedonia U2111007163
5Israel U2111002113
6Faroe Islands U213003213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus U212110100104
2Portugal U2121104044
3Netherlands U2111005143
4Norway U2111002113
5Cyprus U21310237-43
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2121103124
2Ukraine U2121014223
3Northern Ireland U2120201102
4Denmark U2110100001
5Romania U2110100001
6Malta U21201104-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2121104044
2Germany U2111004043
3Wales U21210114-33
4Belgium U21201101-11
5Moldova U21100104-40
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories