Euro 2021 qualifiers: Northern Ireland U21 1-1 Malta U21

Jake Dunwoody hit the post for Northern Ireland and tested Finland goalkeeper William Jääskeläinen on several occasions

Northern Ireland Under-21's bid to qualify for Euro 2021 suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw away to Finland.

Onni Valakari put the hosts into a fourth-minute lead before Lewis Thompson equalised for Northern Ireland on 35 minutes.

Ian Baraclough's side created a plethora of opportunities but failed to find a winner in Oulu.

NI sit fourth in Group Eight on two points after drawing their opening game against Malta.

Finland came flying out of the traps and Valakari tapped home the opener after four minutes when Conor Hazard could only parry Saku Ylätupa's effort to the feet of the midfielder.

Hazard was then forced into action through Benjamin Källman before Jake Dunwoody hit the woodwork as Northern Ireland looked for a response.

Ethan Galbraith's effort was pushed away by William Jääskeläinen, son of former Bolton Wanderers keeper Jussi, but Thompson was on hand to fire home the rebound and bring the visitors level.

Kyle McClean replaced goalscorer Thompson at half-time and the former St Johnstone midfielder tested Jääskeläinen, while Hazard had to be alert to keep out Ylätupa at the other end.

Dunwoody, Boyd Munce and Lewis McCann all missed further opportunities for Northern Ireland, who again failed to take their chances after firing a blank against Malta.

Stoke City midfielder Dunwoody forced Jääskeläinen into another save with seven minutes to go but Finland held on to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Northern Ireland are two points behind table-topping Finland, with Baraclough's outfit facing difficult trips to Denmark and Romania in October's qualifiers.