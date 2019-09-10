Co Antrim Shield: Jamie McGonigle scores five as Carrick crash out

It took just three minutes for Jamie McGonigle to complete his hat-trick against Sirocco Works

Jamie McGonigle scored five goals on his first Crusaders start as Stephen Baxter's side eased past Sirocco Works 8-1 in the County Antrim Shield.

The former Coleraine striker wrapped up his hat-trick inside the opening seven minutes on a comfortable night for the Crues.

H&W Welders edged out Carrick Rangers 2-1 in the night's only upset thanks to two goals from Jonathan Smith.

Declan Carville scored a late winner as Ballymena United beat Dundela 2-1.

Cliftonville, Larne, Ards and Glentoran also made it through the first-round ties.

McGonigle stars

McGonigle was on top form as holders Crusaders hammered Sirocco Works 8-1 in a one-sided game at Seaview.

The striker netted all five of his goals before half-time, with Rodney Brown, Paul McElroy and Tom Mathieson also on target for the north Belfast side.

Rodney Brown was also on target for Stephen Baxter's side

Scott Dornan scored the Roc's only goal on a difficult visit to the Shore Road.

Ballymena await the north Belfast side, who were made to work against Dundela but edged past the Championship side thanks to Carville's last-minute header.

Tony Kane's corner was pushed into his own net by Duns keeper Jonathan Sergeant early in the second half but the Championship side responded through Christopher Watts before Carville's first Ballymena goal secured a spot in the second round.

Carrick fall to Welders

Niall Currie's Carrick Rangers were dumped out of a cup competition by lower league opposition for the second time this season

There was further cup embarrassment for Carrick as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to H&W Welders.

It was the second time Niall Currie's men have been beaten by lower-league opposition this season having also crashed out of the League Cup to Bangor.

Jonathan Smith scored either side of Michael Smith's equaliser to give the Welders their second top-tier cup scalp of the season after dumping Warrenpoint Town out of the League Cup.

The Welders' reward for beating Carrick is a trip to fellow Championship side Ards.

Warren Feeney's men ran out 5-0 winners against Queen's University thanks to goals from Ben Cushnie, Johnny Taylor, Kyle Calderwood and two strikes from Craig McMillen.

Big guns ease through

There was to be no upset at Inver Park either as Larne ran out 3-0 winners against PSNI.

Martin Donnelly was well-placed to fire Tiernan Lynch's side into an early lead after Pablo Andrade saw his effort saved.

Lee Lynch netted Larne's second eight minutes after the restart before Fuad Sule sealed the win as the Invermen bounced back after Saturday's league defeat at Glentoran.

Larne will now face the Glens in the next round, who repeated their League Cup triumph over Ballyclare Comrades with a comfortable 3-1 win at the Oval.

Goals from Darren Murray, Mal Smith and a debut strike from Sallou Jallow sent Mick McDermott's side through, with Ciaran Dobbin grabbing the Comrades' sole effort.

Martin Donnelly opened the scoring for Larne in a comfortable win for Tiernan Lynch's side

Cliftonville eased into the second round against Knockbreda, with first-half goals from Joe Gormley and Conor McMenamin putting the Reds in control.

An own goal from Alex Pomeroy and a debut effort from Calvin McCurry made it a comfortable night for Paddy McLaughlin's men.

Linfield, who were defeated by Crusaders in a thrilling final last year, face East Belfast on Wednesday in the remaining first-round fixture.

County Antrim Shield first round Ards 5-0 Queen's University Cliftonville 4-0 Knockbreda Glentoran 3-1 Ballyclare Comrades Ballymena United 2-1 Dundela Crusaders 8-1 Sirocco Works Larne 3-0 PSNI Carrick Rangers 1-2 H&W Welders Linfield v East Belfast (Wednesday 11 September)