Wednesday's gossip column: Atal, Sane, Fekir, Mkhitaryan, Wenger

Chelsea will try to sign £35m-rated Nice defender Youcef Atal, the 23-year-old Algeria full-back, in January if they manage to get their transfer ban lifted by the start of 2020. (Sun)

Manchester United have scouted Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Florentino Luis, 21, but could face competition to sign him from Manchester City. (A Bola via Sport Witness - in Portuguese)

Real Betis' France playmaker Nabil Fekir, 26, has dismissed claims that his £53m move to Liverpool in 2018 broke down over a failed medical. (L'Equipe, via Talk Sport)

Manchester City failed with a bid in the summer to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 24, but could try again in January. (Tuttosport, via Sport Witness)

Armenia's former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, who is now at Roma, has said his spell playing in the Premier League made him "fall out of love" with football. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City are trying to convince forward Leroy Sane, 23, to sign a new deal before Bayern Munich have another chance to bid again for the German. (Standard)

Chelsea will try to sign Valencia and Spain left-back Jose Gaya, 24, when their transfer ban ends next summer. (Soccer Link, via Talk Sport)

Former Arsenal and Germany defender Per Mertesacker, 34, believes the club's players failed to justify Arsene Wenger's faith in the latter days of the Frenchman's reign at Emirates Stadium. (Standard)

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon, 25, says he is ready to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis because he is fed up with being sent on loan every year. (A Bola, via Goal)

Arsene Wenger says one of his biggest regrets as Arsenal boss was missing out on signing Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi. (beIN Sports)

Crystal Palace academy coach Shaun Derry has revealed how a four-day spell at League Two Cambridge United inspired England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to begin his journey to Manchester United. (Standard)

Police want officials to ignore Fifa rules to help avoid any potential flare-ups when Portsmouth take on rivals Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on 24 September. (Sun)