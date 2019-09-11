Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Odsonne Edouard, Rangers, Joe Aribo, Aberdeen, Greg Leigh

Lyon are keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and will watch him closely with a view to making a bid next summer. (Guardian)

Edouard has revealed his wish to play for France at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - which would clash with vital European qualifiers for Celtic. (Daily Record)

In the wake of Scotland's failure to keep alive hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification, the Scottish FA are set to launch a root-and-branch review of their youth development strategy, with the £700,000 annual spend on seven performance schools coming under close scrutiny. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland forward Johnny Russell insists there won't be a spike in call-offs from the national squad now the rest of their Group I fixtures are meaningless. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scottish Premiership matches will be shown in Italy, starting this weekend, after broadcaster Sport Italia secured the rights to SPFL action. (Evening Times)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo scored just three minutes into his Nigeria debut against Ukraine on Tuesday night. (Football Scotland)

Celtic's new Austrian full-back Moritz Bauer predicts his long throw-ins can be a potent weapon in Scottish football this season. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says new left-back Greg Leigh has made such a big early impact he has already replaced Max Lowe as a fans' favourite. (Daily Record)