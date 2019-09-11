Macclesfield Town: League Two side have winding-up petition adjourned until October

Macclesfield were forced to look for a new manager after thee games this season after Sol Campbell chose to leave his job with the League Two side

Macclesfield must return to court for the sixth time in six months after a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill was adjourned until 23 October.

The League Two club, who had previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages, were given more time by the judge to settle their debt with HMRC, reports BBC Radio Manchester

The taxman took over the petition after players applied to dismiss it once their money had been recovered.

Macclesfield have not commented.

The club first had the petition adjourned in May, with monies owed reported to be £73,000.

Grievances with players emerged at the same time and they considered boycotting the final match of the 2018-19 season.

They did not go ahead, however, and the financially-troubled club preserved their place in League Two under then manager Sol Campbell .

The initial tax debt that HMRC were pursuing was said to have been settled by the club in June, but Egerton Youth Club then took over the petition.

A group of player then added their their unpaid wages to the petition, before HMRC once again took it over last month.