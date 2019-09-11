Rory Patterson: Former NI striker joins Ballymacash Rangers

From the section

Patterson had two spells at Derry City, where he won the FAI Cup in 2012

Former Crusaders striker Rory Patterson has joined Ballymacash Rangers, the club have announced.

Patterson, 35, spent last season at Crusaders, where he helped the Belfast side to the Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield.

The 2010 Ulster Footballer of the Year earned five Northern Ireland caps between 2010 and 2014, scoring once.

Ballymacash boss Michael Gault played alongside Patterson at Linfield during the 2011/12 season.

Strabane native Patterson has also had spells at Coleraine, Derry City and FC United of Manchester, for whom he remains the record goalscorer.