Europa League: Rangers v Feyenoord preview

Feyenoord head coach Jaap Stam, striker Steven Berghuis and others left tributes to the late Fernando Ricksen outside Ibrox

It will be an emotional night at Ibrox as Rangers host Feyenoord in the Europa League group stage, the hosts' first match since the death of Fernando Ricksen.

Steven Gerrard urged Rangers supporters to get behind the team to help them get the victory in memory of the former Ibrox captain and ex-Netherlands defender, who died on Wednesday aged 43.

Feyenoord, though, will have their own ideas on winning to start their campaign positively with Porto and Young Boys of Switzerland also in the section.

Team news

Rangers will be without winger Ryan Kent for the match at Ibrox after he injured his hamstring during the victory over Livingston which expected to keep him out for around two weeks.

Long-term absentee Jamie Murphy is close to making a return to action but this game could come too soon for him.

Jordan Jones remains out after he picked up both a two-match ban and a knee injury when fouling Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer before the international break, while Ryan Jack (knee) will be assessed.

Feyenoord are hoping that Steven Berguis recovers from the injury that forced the Netherlands forward to miss Sunday's 3-2 win over Den Haag.

Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen and Dutch midfielder Jens Toornstra are both pushing for starts after making their first appearances of the season from the bench after returning from injury.

What the managers said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I think Feyenoord come with a big reputation, they play an exciting brand of football. I don't think they will come and sit in. It is all set up to be a fantastic game. Jaap Stam was a fantastic player and you can see his philosophy when you watch his team play. It will be a tough test. We have to aim for maximum points at home."

Feyenoord head coach Jaap Stam: "It's going to be a big game. It already was before what happened with Fernando. But this is going to give something extra to the game. We need to be aware of that and we are aware of that, but we need to keep doing our own thing as a team and how we can play and what we can bring to the game."

Pundit view

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller

I think the experience of last year will stand Rangers in good stead. At home, I feel they've got a good chance. With the crowd behind them then there's no reason they can't go and get the right result. Not too long ago, Feyenoord won the Dutch league - they're a tough opponent. Any win in the opening game sets it up nicely. Then, if you can nick a point away from home then it's a bonus. It's a fantastic opportunity to carry on some positive momentum.

