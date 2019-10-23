South Wales derby: Pick your combined Swansea & Cardiff XI

Mike van der Hoorn and Sean Morrison are both defensive regulars for their clubs

Swansea City and Cardiff City renew their long-standing rivalry at the Liberty Stadium at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, October 27 when the two sides face each other for the first time since 2014.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff began the season among the favourites to be promoted from the Championship, while new boss Steve Cooper has enjoyed a promising start to life at the Liberty Stadium.

But which manager has the better squad?

Have your say by picking your combined Swansea and Cardiff City XI below.

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

All pictures via Getty Images.