Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a difficult two weeks for the national side, the Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with all six fixtures taking place on Saturday.

There is a top-three clash between Rangers and Livingston at Ibrox, while Hearts will be looking for their first win of the season in a home fixture against Motherwell.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sat, 12:00)

Midfielder Adrian Beck could make his Hamilton debut on loan from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, while Jamie Hamilton is available after suspension and fellow defender Scott McMann could return after two games out through injury. But Steve Davies, Ciaran McKenna, Ryan Fulton, Johnny Hunt and Scott Martin remain sidelined.

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has been ruled out of the weekend's game with a groin injury sustained in the Old Firm match before the international break. Midfielder Nir Bitton, who dropped out the Israel squad, and centre-half Jozo Simunovic also miss out. Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, on loan from Southampton, could make his debut for the club, but compatriot Kristoffer Ajer is back in contention after dropping out the international squad. Goalkeeper Scott Bain remains sidelined.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "In all my time in football, people have always been scared of the Old Firm. It is very daunting when you see the form they are in, but at the end of the day, it's 11 v 11 and football has a habit of causing upsets. We need to have a good day and Celtic need to be a bit below par."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "You always want to maintain the momentum. The players are all in good spirts and looking forward to the game. We have six or seven games coming up which are very exciting."

Did you know? Celtic have never lost away to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (W9 D2), winning their last four visits in succession.

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan and midfielder Dean Campbell are back in training, but forward Scott Wright could be ruled out for the season with cruciate damage, while centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are still out through injury.

Midfielder Liam Craig could miss out through a groin injury, but otherwise St Johnstone should have a full squad from which to pick. Right-back Anthony Ralston, on loan from Celtic, and midfielder Jason Holt, who has arrived from Rangers, are both ready to make their Saints debuts. Striker Stevie May makes a swift return to Pittodrie and should be available to make his first start since rejoining Saints from the Dons.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Stevie is a boy who I have no doubt has potential and the capabilities to do well again at St Johnstone and we do wish him well - though clearly we want to make sure we try and keep him quiet on Saturday."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Aberdeen have signed strong, athletic players with ability and quality - they work in a market totally different from ours. It's always tough going at Pittodrie, but it's a ground where we've been able to sneak a win in recent years."

Did you know? St Johnstone are one of two sides yet to win a match in the Premiership this season, along with Hearts; Saints last failed to win any of their opening five league games of a season back in 2012-13 under Steve Lomas.

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hearts forward Steven Naismith is doubtful with a minor muscle injury after being on Scotland squad duty. Centre-half John Souttar will not make the game after a small set-back to his recovery from a long-term ankle injury. Winger Jamie Walker, midfielder Peter Haring, left-back Ben Garuccio and on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira are still out, while midfielder Glenn Whelan is still to be assessed after returning from international duty with Republic of Ireland.

Motherwell centre-half Charles Dunne joins long-term absentee David Turnbull on the sidelines, meaning Bevis Mugabi could be thrown straight into the side after the Ugandan signed this week on the back of impressing on trial.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "One thing we can focus on with real intent is defending better. We've been doing that and hopefully that work will become evident at the weekend."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We didn't take the game to [Hearts in the recent League Cup defeat]. We had too many who underperformed. That's something we've improved on in the past few weeks - there's an end product to our game."

Did you know? Hearts' 11-game winless run, which includes eight defeats, is the longest ongoing such streak in the Premiership. Their last league win came against Aberdeen in March.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

New signing Stephen Hendrie could make his Kilmarnock debut at left-back after Greg Taylor's sale to Celtic. Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Koprivec and three loan signings - Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-half Connor Johnson, Dundee United striker Osman Sow and Venezia forward Harvey St Clair - are also all vying for starting places.

Centre-half Ryan Porteous is pushing for his first Hibs appearance since picking up a knee injury in January after coming through 90 minutes for Scotland Under-21s. Defender Tom James could also return after featuring for Hibs' development squad this week, but midfielder Vykintas Slivka will be assessed after returning from Lithuania duty with swelling on his ankle. Captain David Gray and winger Martin Boyle are still sidelined.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "In the last few days of the window, we added new players and I'm happy because we completed the squad. We have a lot of games in this period and all the players can play and they will help the team to improve a lot."

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "With the Motherwell loss, it's no good just passing the ball and looking pretty with the ball but in real key moments not standing up and being poor. The goals we conceded were really poor on our part - you can't ignore that and that is the bit we'll be working on to put right over the coming weeks."

Did you know? Hibs have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games at Rugby Park in the Premiership, this after having gone unbeaten in seven top-flight visits to Kilmarnock beforehand (W4 D3).

Rangers v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Ryan Jack is a fresh injury concern for Rangers after an ongoing knee issue was aggravated while with the Scotland squad. Ryan Kent is poised to make his first appearance since returning to Ibrox on a permanent transfer after last season's loan from Liverpool. However, full-back Jon Flanagan and winger Jordan Jones, who dropped out of the Northern Ireland squad, could miss out through injury.

Livingston defender Ricki Lamie could return from a knock, but midfielders Scott Robinson, Keaghan Jacobs and Scott Pittman are likely to remain on the sidelines with muscle problems, striker Lee Miller remains a doubt and defender Hakeem Odoffin is still on the injury list.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Every supporter I bumped into and the players in the dressing-room throughout summer kept asking me about Kent. I made no secret of the fact I held the number 14 shirt back for a reason."

Livingston defender Ricki Lamie: "It's well documented, the Old Firm result before the break. Obviously the pressure will be on Rangers to respond to that. So it's maybe a free hit in terms of the expectations."

Did you know? Rangers' 0-2 defeat to Celtic last time out was their first of the season in all competitions (W10 D2 L1); they are yet to lose back-to-back matches under Steven Gerrard.

Ross County v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Ewan Henderson will be available for selection after the Celtic midfielder signed for Ross County before the international break.

Former Rangers centre-half Kirk Broadfoot could make his first appearance after returning to St Mirren following his departure from Kilmarnock.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I think [the 4-1 loss] against Livingston is only the second game we have lost here at home in over a year, so I think that will tell everybody and stress the importance we put on our home form and hopefully we will be setting our stalls out to go and look like our old selves again."

St Mirren defender Sean McLoughlin: "The last game against Livingston was a different challenge from the opening three matches against Hibernian, Aberdeen and Rangers. It was a game we maybe should have been taking some points from and it will be a similar test this weekend against Ross County."

Did you know? Ross County have lost their last two league games while conceding seven goals, more than they had conceded in their previous nine Scottish Premiership matches beforehand (six).