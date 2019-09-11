Billy Gilmour: Scotland should fast-track Chelsea teenager into squad - Kenny Miller

Billy Gilmour is a regular starter with Scotland Under-21s

Scotland should follow England's example by fast-tracking Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour into the senior squad, says Kenny Miller.

Former Scotland striker Miller thinks England showed the way by introducing Gilmour's fellow 18-year-old and club-mate, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Gilmour made a six-minute Chelsea debut earlier this month.

"I know him really well and I know what the boy's about, I know his abilities," Miller told BBC Scotland.

"Billy Gilmour will be one of the best players in the national team once he gets there, there's no doubt about it."

Miller was at Rangers as Gilmour came through the youth ranks before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2017.

The midfielder has so far been restricted to Scotland Under-21 duty, playing in Thursday's 2-0 win over San Marino before missing Tuesday's fine 2-1 win away to Croatia through injury.

"In days gone by, people said you had to go through the proper steps before becoming a full international," Miller said. "But look at England and what they have done in the last few years.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi started an England game before he had started a Chelsea Premier League match."

Miller recognised that the English winger "is an incredible talent who Bayern Munich are trying to buy for £30-40m" but pointed out that Gilmour had been included in Chelsea's squad for the Champions League group stage.

"I think we could be getting Billy Gilmour in now and there's probably a few others," he said. "I know he's been away with a few camps training and it is a huge step - and especially without first-team football - but we need to get these guys in to progress.

"England can do it. Wales have done it. Can we fast-track him? I also believe you have to have earned that right, but there are exceptions."