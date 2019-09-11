Co Antrim Shield: Linfield safely through with win over East Belfast

Summer signing Shevlin was amongst the scorers for Linfield

A youthful Linfield side beat East Belfast of the Amateur League 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the County Antrim Shield.

Daniel Reynolds gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break before an own goal made it two, with Ryan McGivern, Matthew Shevlin and Andy Waterworth on target in the second half.

Andrew Kane came off the bench to grab a consolation for the visitors.

The Blues will play Cliftonville in the last eight.

The Reds defeated Knockbreda 4-0 at home in one of the seven ties that were played on Tuesday night.

Fifteen-year-old Charlie Allen for Linfield, while fellow school Dale Yaylor, also only 15, came on as a second-half substitute.

The Blues are aiming to go one better than they did in last year's Co Antrim Shield, when they lost in a thrilling final to Crusaders.