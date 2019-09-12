Irish League Behaviour: I lost a Turkish Delight but got a turkey dinner - Johnston

Breslin and McMullan helped Cliftonville win eight trophies between 2011 and 2015

Barry Johnston has recalled how Tommy Breslin once dropped him just seconds after informing him he had been named player of the month.

Johnston was speaking on this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast about the late former Cliftonville manager.

Johnston is joined by fellow ex-Reds players Chris Scannell and George McMullan as they share their happiest memories of Breslin, who died while on holiday in Spain last month.

"We were at Dungannon," said Johnston.

"I always gave Tommy a Turkish Delight before a match because I thought it kept me sweet with him and saved me from getting dropped.

"He called me over, put his arm around my shoulder and said 'you've done really well recently and you've won the player of the month award'. I hadn't heard before that.

"As it was for the month of November, it meant the [NIFWA] lunch was the Christmas dinner. Tommy said that he had won the manager's award, that we would go to the lunch together and have a great time.

"He was telling me all this great stuff about myself and then in the next breath said 'by the way, you're not playing today, I'm putting in Ciaran Caldwell'.

"Unbelievable. I didn't get my Turkish Delight back, but at least I got a Turkey dinner."

Breslin led the Reds to eight trophies in a glorious four-year spell including back-to-back Irish Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014.

Johnston, Scannell and McMullan - who captained the side to the league title triumphs - exchange humorous stories about one of the Irish League's most popular characters.

You can listen to more on Irish League Behaviour which is available to subscribe and listen to on the BBC Sounds App. Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett are also joined by journalist Darren Fullerton on BBC Sport NI's latest podcast.