Thursday's gossip column: Eriksen, Dybala, Pogba, Kante, De Bruyne, Sancho, Moses

Tottenham could swap Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, for Juventus' Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, during the January transfer window. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, agreed a £429,000-a-week deal with Paris St-Germain before deadline day but the transfer broke down because Neymar did not complete his move back to Barcelona. (Calciomercato, via Sun)

Real Madrid and Chelsea have a transfer agreement regarding N'Golo Kante, 28, where the Blues will inform the Spanish club if they receive any bids for the France midfielder. (Defensa Central, via Express)

Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes, 25, could be available, with Sporting Lisbon willing to sell the midfielder for £62m. (A Bola, via Sport Witness)

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, would like to join his former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Jadon Sancho, 19, when the England winger was at Manchester City before he moved to Borussia Dortmund. (Express)

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses, 28, is highly unlikely to sign a permanent deal at Fenerbahce, despite the Turkish club having the option to buy the Nigeria wing-back. (Star)

Manchester United could allow manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move for a midfielder in the January transfer window, with the board making funds available for a mid-season reinforcement. (Manchester Evening News)

Former England winger Trevor Sinclair says Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling's current form is as good as Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's. (Talksport)

Sterling, 24, is poised to join the top tier of commercial earners among footballers with a Pepsi endorsement that sees him starring in an advert with Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba. (Telegraph)

Spain forward Inaki Williams, 25, has revealed he had contact with Manchester United before signing a new deal at Athletic Bilbao. (Cadena Ser, via Independent)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has warned Eagles fans there is likely to be a bit of "suffering and heartache" at Selhurst Park this season. (Standard)

Uefa's financial fair play case against Manchester City may not be resolved until the end of the season. (Times)

Everton rejected an offer in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for 18-year-old attacking midfielder Anthony Gordon, who has played for England Under-19s. (Football Insider)