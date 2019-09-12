Irish Premiership: Linfield v Glentoran 'still The Big Two' - Healy

Glentoran's Conor Pepper and Jamie Mulgrew of Linfield are key players for their clubs

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 14 September Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says his club's matches with traditional Belfast derby rivals Glentoran is still the biggest fixture in the Irish League.

Healy believes Glentoran's improved form this season and will give the games an added edge this campaign.

"In my eyes, other people may disagree, Linfield and Glentoran are still 'The Big Two', the one that draws the big crowds," said Healy.

"Glentoran have started the season well and will fancy coming to Windsor Park."

Glentoran have moved up to third in the Premiership table thanks to consecutive wins over Ballymena United, Institute and Larne, with Linfield five points behind Mick McDermott's outfit in eighth, with three games in hand.

Linfield boss Healy warns that the increased investment in the east Belfast club and the progress under McDermott, with a number of new signings, will make for more competitive derby encounters this term.

"I've never hidden the fact that the main competitive edge during the time I have been Linfield manager has been with Crusaders, Cliftonville, Coleraine," argued Northern Ireland's record goalscorer.

"Glentoran haven't hit the heights that their fans or the club would have wanted and it hasn't been a great few years for them.

"They will be dogged, they will be hungry, they will be desperate to put on a performance for their supporters in the North Stand, but we look forward to the challenge."

Showgrounds derby 'will be tasty'

Saturday's other derby fixture sees Ballymena United host unbeaten Coleraine, who are on a rich vein of scoring form, having seen off Glenavon 5-0 and Dungannon Swifts 4-0 in their last two outings.

"Things are shaping up nicely. We are unbeaten, are scoring lots of goals and are keeping clean sheets," enthused Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry.

"It's going to be tasty but we will go there full of confidence and it's a great game to look forward to.

"We have Crusaders next up the following week so it would be good to go into that one on the back of a positive result at Ballymena."

Andy McGrory scored a hat-trick in Ballymena's 4-0 victory over Coleraine in March

Ballymena's Andy McGrory has scored four goals for the Sky Blues this season and is anticipating a typical keenly fought contest at Warden Street.

"Derbies across the country are all the same - blood and thunder, with big crowds, and this one is no different," said the former Glenavon player.

"Last year we came out on top in the games but Coleraine are flying high this season and although our results have been generally good we have not hit top form yet.

"It's going to be massive - both teams are going well so hopefully it will be a good spectacle and we can continue our wee winning run."

Elsewhere, leaders Crusaders are at home to struggling ninth-placed Glenavon, Cliftonville travel to Dungannon Swifts, Institute entertain Larne and Warrenpoint Town aim for a first point of the campaign against Carrick Rangers.