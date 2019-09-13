Steve Cooper: Swans boss wins Championship August prize

Steve Cooper's Swansea side beat Leeds with a 90th-minute goal at Elland Road.

Swansea City's Steve Cooper has been named EFL Championship manager of the month for August.

His side were unbeaten in the opening month of the season, winning five and drawing one of their six games.

Their 1-0 victory at previous leaders Leeds United on 31 August put them top of the table.

Cooper was appointed Swans head coach in June 2019 and he is yet to lose a game, also winning twice in the EFL Cup.

The 39-year-old from Pontypridd was previously academy manager at Liverpool, before winning the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup as England coach.

He left the FA to succeed Graham Potter, who took over at Premier League Brighton in the summer after one season at the Liberty Stadium.