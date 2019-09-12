Christian Eriksen 'always happy' at Tottenham, says Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino

Christian Eriksen joined Tottenham in 2013 from Ajax

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is "happy" at the club, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Denmark international, 27, was reported as seeking a "new challenge" in June but did not get a transfer during the summer window.

He has only played one full Premier League game so far this season, but scored in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Arsenal before the international break.

"He never said he was not happy here - he always was," Pochettino said.

"I said before the Arsenal game that he was in the right mind - that's why I selected him for that game and I will continue to select him.

"He has always been such an important player for us and he will continue to be."

Spurs host Crystal Palace on Saturday, kick-off 15:00 BST.