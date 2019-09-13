Elliott Ward: Cambridge United sign ex-Coventry, Norwich and Blackburn defender

Elliott Ward played 19 times for Notts County last term as they were relegated from the EFL

League Two side Cambridge United have signed experienced centre-back Elliott Ward on a contract until January.

The former Coventry, Norwich and Blackburn man, 34, trained with the U's during pre-season having been released by Notts County this summer.

Ward - who started his career with West Ham - has made 359 career appearances.

"He has four career promotions, the experience of that is good and the level he's played at will be good," said Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "For various reasons it just wasn't possible to conclude anything during pre-season, so a bit of patience, and because he wasn't signed with anybody else there was the possibility to sign him after the window, and that's what's happened."

