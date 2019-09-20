Best Fifa Football Awards: Who would you select?

Champions League winners Liverpool have seven players on the 55-man shortlist

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane? Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero? Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt or Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos?

They are nice selection problems for any manager to have - and now you can have the headache as well.

More than 23,000 professional players around the world were asked to choose their best team by Fifpro, the players' union, based on performances between July 2018 and July 2019.

The final team will be made up of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfield players and three forwards and will be revealed at the Best Fifa Football Awards on 23 September.

So, choose 4-3-3 as your formation below, pick your side and then share with your friends. Done!