Celtic: Scott Brown says abuse away from pitch nothing new

Scott Brown led Celtic to a 2-0 win at Ibrox earlier this month

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the abuse he received outside Ibrox after the Old Firm game earlier this month is nothing new, adding it has been happening to him throughout his career.

A Rangers supporter mocked Brown's late sister after Celtic's 2-0 victory.

Rangers banned the 15-year-old for life and he has also been charged by police.

"You can shout and swear at me as much as you want on the park but don't go into detail off the park like that," Brown said.

"It's not just one incident, it's happened over the last 12 years of my career. It's hard, it's sad and it shouldn't be happening."

Brown's younger sister Fiona died at the age of 21 in 2008 after suffering with skin cancer.

The midfielder acknowledged the widespread condemnation of the fan's behaviour after a video was published on social media.

"Fans from both sides were phenomenal to be honest," he added, also describing an email apology from Rangers as "lovely".

But asked whether the levels of abuse had increased over the years and why he said: "That's easy, social media. Anyone can write what they want.

"Someone sitting in the house that has probably never played sport thinks they will drink a bottle of vodka and then go and write something online. It's easy enough done.

"You are always going to get a bit of stick. For me it's about how you bounce back. You block those people out, you focus on your football and you go out there and prove everyone wrong.

"People can just shout and say what they want and think it's appropriate but for me it's just about getting over that and focus on playing football again."