Graham Dorrans: Former Rangers midfielder is Dundee target

Graham Dorrans played just three games for Rangers last season

Dundee manager James McPake says former Scotland cap Graham Dorrans is a player he would "absolutely" like in his team.

The midfielder, 32, was released by Rangers this month after 23 appearances in a two-year stint dogged by injury.

McPake says he has spoken to Dorrans on the phone, but that he has done so almost every week for the last 15 years and has yet not made him an offer.

"When a player like that pops up you'd be mad not to try and have a look at it," McPake said.

"Would I like him? Absolutely, but I'm also very aware of the budget the board have already given me.

"Graham will have a lot of options. I like him as a person, as a footballer. We've spoken about a lot of stuff but not money. If I had a chance to bring him here within budget and make it work then I would."

The pair played together in the Livingston youth team and their friendship continued in England when Dorrans was at West Brom and McPake 15 minutes away at Coventry City.

McPake, whose side's 6-2 derby defeat in their last outing left them seven points behind Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United after four games, is convinced the midfielder still has plenty to offer even though he hasn't played for 12 months.

"When I got the job, I jokingly said to him over a beer and a bite to eat 'I'm going to get you to Dundee' - I don't know if it's an option now or not," McPake said.

"There's a hunger there, and a frustration from the last two years that his boyhood club hasn't worked out for him, but that's completely down to injury.

"I know he's desperate to play football. He feels he's in good condition. He's had a real bad time of it with his knee.

"He is looking to play football at a place he can reignite his career - he is far from finished and will be a good addition for someone."