Scott Wright: Aberdeen forward may miss rest of season

Scott Wright could miss the rest of the season for Aberdeen after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 22-year-old forward sustained the knee injury in training this week.

Wright has scored once in seven appearances for the Dons this season after spending the second half of the last campaign on loan at Dundee.

Pittodrie team-mates Shay Logan and Dean Campbell are due to return from injuries for this weekend's home game with St Johnstone.