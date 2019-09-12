Joe Rodon: Swansea City assessing defender's injury ahead of Forest game

Joe Rodon made his Wales debut in last week's Euro 2020 qualifying win over Azerbaijan

Wales defender Joe Rodon is an injury concern for Championship leaders Swansea City for Saturday's home game with Nottingham Forest.

Rodon sustained "a kick" in Wales' 1-0 friendly victory over Belarus at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday.

The centre-back made his Wales debut in the 2-1 Euro 2020 win over Azerbaijan three days before.

"Obviously he will be desperate to play because of his mentality," Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said.

"That's probably why he stayed on the other night as well, because it was done fairly early in the game.

"Whether he plays or not I'm confident we will have a team that will deliver what we want."

Rodon, 21, impressed over the two Wales games alongside Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, while Swansea's Connor Roberts has become first choice right-back ahead of record cap holder Chris Gunter.

Cooper, who led the England Under-17s to World Cup triumph, recently said Rodon would be able to cope with international football and he has no concerns about the step up affecting the player.

"They (Rodon and Roberts) are very professional. Their application every day is one I have never questioned, so I have no complaints about them leaving here for a couple of weeks and why things should change. I have always been a believer in that," Cooper said.

"As I keep saying, having been on the other side when players come to international football, if you are away from somewhere for two weeks and your mind-set or your character changes then that cannot be a good thing.

"I have no worries about that with Joe whatsoever. He's a very committed player, a very proud player and he is just desperate to do what he can, the way he does."

Kosovo international Bersant Celina has also returned from international duty, having featured in his side's 5-3 defeat against England on Tuesday.

But - Rodon's injury apart - Cooper is unsure whether international commitments will influence his team selection.

"It's something we plan for, we are not making it up as we go along," added Cooper.

"We have not selected the team yet because some players are only 24 hours back from international duty. We will have to make that decision over the next day or so."

The Swans are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign and have not lost a league game at the Liberty Stadium since a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Aston Villa on 26 December, 2018.