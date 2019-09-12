Billy Gilmour: Scotland U21 midfielder signs new four-year Chelsea deal

Gilmour has made the first-team breakthrough after impressing in Chelsea's development side

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour has followed up his Chelsea debut by signing a new four-year deal.

Gilmour rose through the Rangers youth ranks before moving to Stamford Bridge for a reported £600,000 in 2017.

The 18-year-old made his first-team bow for Frank Lampard's side as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United 12 days ago.

"The gaffer showed his faith in me and I thank him for that," Gilmour told the Chelsea website.

"Now I need to make sure it wasn't just a one-off and keep showing him I've got a lot more to give."