Lyndon Dykes: Striker extends Livingston deal until 2022

Dykes (right) has netted four goals in his first nine matches for Livingston

Lyndon Dykes has extended his Livingston deal after just nine games for the Scottish Premiership side.

The former Queen of the South striker has signed an 18-month extension, taking him to the summer of 2022.

Dykes, 23, has scored four goals in his first nine appearances, including three in the past three games.

The Australian signed for Livingston in January on a two-year contract before being loaned back to Queens for the second half of last season.