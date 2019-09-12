Callum O'Dowda: Bristol City midfielder signs new three-year contract with Robins

Callum O'Dowda has scored seven times in his three and a bit seasons with Bristol City

Bristol City's Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda has signed a new three-year contract with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

The 24-year-old Oxfordshire-born midfielder, who signed from Oxford United in 2016, has penned a deal which includes an extra year's option.

"Callum is an important member of the squad," said Robins boss Lee Johnson.

"He offers so much pace and trickery and he has developed his game. And Callum still has more to give."

"I'm really excited about the ambition of the club and the future," said O'Dowda.

"I'm determined to carry on giving my all and contributing to what we are striving for, which is taking Bristol City into the Premier League."