Friday's gossip column: Maddison, Ruiz, Kante, Aurier, Terry, Lindelof, Vardy, Bolasie

Manchester United are monitoring Leicester City midfielder James Maddison over a potential move for the 22-year-old next summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Former England striker Wayne Rooney believes Pep Guardiola would have "won everything" if he had taken the England job. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 23. (Calciomercato, via Daily Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Ex-Chelsea captain John Terry has been backed by former manager Roberto Di Matteo to one day become the Blues' boss. (Athletic, via Birmingham Mail)

Forward Willian believes Chelsea are still capable of winning silverware this season despite new head coach Frank Lampard taking charge in difficult circumstances. (Standard)

Manchester United are prepared to double the wages of defender Victor Lindelof, 25, and offer him a contract worth £150,000 a week. (Sun)

England players to discuss racism response plan - Southgate Fears of racist abuse when England play in Bulgaria in October

England boss Gareth Southgate says 32-year-old Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy could still return to the national team, despite him announcing his retirement from international football last year. (Times, subscription required)

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has urged midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, to "step up and deliver" again for Arsenal, saying he has gifts no other Gunners player has. (Talksport)

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, 26, admitted he wanted to leave the club in the summer. (Football.London)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, 30, currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, hopes the deal will be made a permanent one next summer. (Record, via Sport Witness)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley says he has been portrayed as a "pantomime villain" and laughed off suggestions he had previously picked the team. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United have scouted Reading's 16-year-old goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond, 15, is a shock target for Valencia and Benfica after impressing for England Under-17s. (Mail)