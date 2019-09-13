Norwich's Teemu Pukki wins Premier League player of the month

Pukki scored in both of Finland's Euro qualifiers during the international break

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been named August's Premier League player of the month.

The 29-year-old scored five goals in four games in the opening month which included a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Pukki beat Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Burnley's Ashley Barnes.

"I believed I could score goals at this level but never thought I'd score five in four games," he told canaries.co.uk.

"It's a big honour. We've been playing good football against some difficult opponents so it's not been the easiest start.

"It's been a great start to the season so I'm really happy about it and we now need to start getting more points."

Pukki joined Norwich in 2018 on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal and was the Championship's top goalscorer last season during the club's promotion run.