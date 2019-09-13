Norwich's Teemu Pukki wins Premier League player of the month
-
- From the section Norwich
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been named August's Premier League player of the month.
The 29-year-old scored five goals in four games in the opening month which included a hat-trick against Newcastle.
Pukki beat Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Burnley's Ashley Barnes.
"I believed I could score goals at this level but never thought I'd score five in four games," he told canaries.co.uk.
"It's a big honour. We've been playing good football against some difficult opponents so it's not been the easiest start.
"It's been a great start to the season so I'm really happy about it and we now need to start getting more points."
Pukki joined Norwich in 2018 on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal and was the Championship's top goalscorer last season during the club's promotion run.