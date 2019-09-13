Bolton Wanderers owner Sharon Brittan says staying up 'not impossible dream'

Sharon Brittan (left) has a background in property and asset management

New Bolton Wanderers owner Sharon Brittan says it is "not an impossible dream" to avoid relegation, despite being 16 points from safety.

Brittan led the Football Ventures (Whites) Limited takeover that saved the Trotters from possible liquidation.

The League One side were deducted 12 points after going into administration.

"We have to be real - the three-year plan is [initially] that we're going to do everything that we can to fight to stay up this season," Brittan said.

She told BBC Radio Manchester: "It's not an impossible dream - it's a tall order but it's not impossible."

Bolton have failed to score in their opening five league games, and have not played in the competition since making nine deadline-day signings.

Businesswoman Brittan was introduced to the club in December and recalls when the protracted takeover went through.

"We were in an office in London and we made so much noise and screaming that apparently there was a complaint lobbied against us for getting overexcited," she said.

"I have been asked many times 'did you feel like giving up when it was clearly very complex'. If I'm honest with you no I didn't - but there were definitely times when I thought 'this is incredibly stressful'."

'EFL scrutinised us carefully'

The EFL have been criticised by some, who say their fit and proper person test for prospective owners needs to be more stringent.

But Brittan defended the league, saying executive chair Debbie Jevans was "incredibly professional and supportive", and "an absolute delight to work with".

"The experience that I had with the EFL is that they very carefully scrutinised and looked at myself, my partner, my investors, our business plan - everything," she added.

"I had no issues with that in any way shape or form, in fact it's the right thing to do."

Bolton's near-neighbours Bury were last month expelled from the Football League after their own takeover bid collapsed, with the Shakers now hoping to be reinstated into League Two next season.

Asked if she would vote to allow them back into the league, Brittan said: "I would, yes - I don't want to see any club being expelled from the Football League ever again."