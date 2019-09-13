DR Congo's Ben Malango waits for clearance for Raja move

Ben Malango is set to be reunited with former TP Mazembe coach Patrice Carteron at Moroccan club Raja Casablanca

DR Congo's Ben Malango is still waiting for clearance from Fifa to play for Moroccan club Raja Casablanca, who are yet to allocate him a shirt number.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with Raja in July as a free agent however his former club TP Mazembe lodged a case with football's world governing body about the deal.

Fifa confirmed to BBC Sport that they "received a claim from TP Mazembe against Raja Casablanca in connection with the transfer of the player Ben Malango."

Raja and Malango's agent insist they have relevant documents to back their case that he was a free agent however he is yet to make his debut for the Moroccan champions.

The ongoing case means that he was not able to play for Raja in the preliminary round of the African Champions League.

He will not play in their second round tie against Libya's Al Nasr and looks set to miss the start of the Moroccan league, with Raja due to play Raja Beni Mellal in their opening fixture next week.