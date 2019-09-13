Michael Flynn: Newport County manager flattered by Lincoln link

Michael Flynn succeeded Graham Westley as Newport boss

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says it is "flattering" to be linked with the vacancy at League One club Lincoln City.

Flynn, 38, is among the favourites for the job following the departure of Danny Cowley and brother Nicky to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The League Two boss has been linked with other vacancies in the past.

"It's always flattering and it does show you are doing things right," Flynn said.

"But I have sat here many a time and have just got on with what I have to do. I have always been professional the way I handled it and it has never affected the players.

"You have to do things right and until I am told anything different I will be doing my best for Newport County."

Having guided Newport to second position in League Two, Flynn insists he is concentrating purely on Saturday's game at Northampton Town.

"I can't do anything about rumours. I am just concentrating on doing my job. It's not a bad job we are doing," Flynn added.

"The way they (the players) have started the season has been fantastic.

"We have a tough couple of games coming up now, so we will give it our best shot tomorrow to try to get three points and then worry about Mansfield (on Tuesday)."

Flynn took over at Newport in March 2016 and led the club to League Two safety, having been 11 points adrift of safety when he assumed command.

Last season, Newport lost in the League Two play-off final to Tranmere Rovers and Flynn has also overseen lucrative FA Cup runs.

Newport are unbeaten in League Two in 2019-20 and have not conceded a goal in six league games.

"He has done very well since he has come in," midfielder Scott Bennett said.

"So it's only right he is going to have other clubs looking at him. As players we go out and do our jobs. If he is here he is here, if he is not, we still do the same.

"We all want him to stay and I am not sure what's going on or what has happened, if anything has happened or he has been linked with it. But as players we will go out and perform."