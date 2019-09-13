FA Cup: BBC to show Irlam v York City in second qualifying round

The 2020 FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 23 May

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Irlam and York City will be shown live on the BBC.

The match takes place on 21 September (12:30 BST) and will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

There are 80 ties on that Saturday in the latest round of FA Cup games, three hurdles from the first round proper.

Irlam play in the ninth tier in the North West Counties League Premier Division, while York City are in the National League North - the sixth tier.