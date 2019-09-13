Norwich boss Farke has 11 absences for Man City match

Christoph Zimmermann was forced off during the first half of Norwich's defeat at West Ham on August 31

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says he "cannot complain" despite being without up to 11 first-team players for Saturday's visit of Manchester City.

It was confirmed on Friday that defender Timm Klose will be out for nine months with a knee injury.

Christoph Zimmermann is also out until January with a foot problem, while Max Aarons picked up a foot injury playing for England Under-21s.

"We cannot complain too much. We won't cry," said Farke.

"It's tricky, but we will try to search for some solutions.

"Sometimes when you have many muscle injuries, you have to look at doing something different in training. But these injuries are so unlucky."

Onel Hernandez, Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are also out of the game at Carrow Road while Ben Godfrey, Tim Krul and Grant Hanley are doubtful.

Loanee Patrick Roberts cannot feature as he is ineligible against his parent club.

Norwich are 19th in the Premier League with three points from their opening four matches.