Dad will support Hamilton Accies against Celtic - Sam Stubbs

Sam Stubbs is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough to Hamilton

Sam Stubbs insists father Alan will be supporting Hamilton Academical despite the 47-year-old's five-year spell with Celtic when the sides meet on Saturday.

Englishman Stubbs, who is following the family footsteps as a centre-back, is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

"I think he'll be in the Hamilton camp," the 20-year-old said.

"He's going to come up, so I think he and the family will be supporting Hamilton."

Stubbs has received some advice from his father, who won two league titles and three cups with the current Scottish champions, about the current Celtic side.

"I've asked him a few bits about them, but in terms of handling the occasion and advice, not really," he said.

"I'd like to think hopefully I can do that on my own."

Stubbs is well aware of the threat posed by the Premiership leaders, who have won each of their opening four league matches, but feels Hamilton can cause them problems as well.

"Obviously the champions are coming and we want to get a good result," he said. "I think there is no point in us playing if there wasn't that belief.

"It's obviously going to be tough and we're not naive enough to think it's going to be easy, but we've got stuff to work on and we've got things that we think we can implement that will cause them problems.

"There will be parts of the game where we will have to be resilient, compact and lucky, but we're relatively confident."

Stubbs has started Hamilton's last four games and is relishing facing Neil Lennon's side despite a run of three games without a win.

"At the moment, it doesn't get bigger than Celtic in Scotland," he added. "Obviously they've got a lot of quality."