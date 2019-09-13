Didier Six: Guinea appoint Frenchman as national team coach

Didier Six has also managed Togo and Mauritius

Former Togo and Mauritius manager Didier Six has been named as the new coach of Guinea.

The 65-year-old Frenchman, who is expected to sign a three year deal, will take charge of the Syli Nationale's bid to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

The Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) opted for Six from a final five-man shortlist including ex-coach Kanfory Lappé Bangoura, Raoul Savoy from Switzerland, Ivorian François Zahoui and his compatriot Daniel Bréard.

He replaces Belgian Paul Put, who was sacked after Guinea exited the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the round of 16 stage.

Put was subsequently banned for life from all football related activities in Guinea by Feguifoot after he was found guilty of allegedly breaching the institution's code of ethics and its code of discipline.

His successor Six is no stranger to African football, having led Togo to the quarter-finals of the Nations Cup in 2013.

As a player he played across Europe in his native France, England, Germany, Turkey and Belgium.

He played for France at the 1978 and 1982 World Cup tournaments.

His experience of high-level football in Africa includes a five-month controversial spell as coach of Mauritius.

He was fined US$2,000 and suspended 'for unacceptable behaviour' at the 2015 Southern African championship the Cosafa Cup.

Three days later Six was sacked by the country's football association (MFA) and had been out of a job since leaving Mauritius.

Guinea are in a tricky qualifying Group A for the Nations Cup tournament alongside Mali, Namibia and Liberia or Chad.

The Syli Nationale will open their campaign at home against West African rivals Mali on 11 November.