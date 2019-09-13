Watford: Quique Sanchez Flores says it was an easy decision to return to club

Quique Sanchez Flores guided Watford to a 13th place finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final in his previous spell in charge

Quique Sanchez Flores says it was not a difficult decision to return for a second spell in charge of Watford.

Sanchez Flores has replaced fellow Spaniard Javi Gracia, who was sacked with the club bottom of the Premier League with one point from four games.

The 54-year-old was in charge of Watford for the 2015-16 season before leaving at the end of that campaign.

"It was easy to say yes," said Sanchez Flores when asked about his decision to return to Vicarage Road.

"The moment I left Watford, the chance to come back was left open because of the circumstances before I left. Anything was possible.

"It's three years later. It was a great possibility to come back and work for this club.

"The passion is the same. I know the mission of the club. I felt able to work for Watford again."

Despite their poor start to the season Sanchez Flores says the squad is better than the one that finished 13th in his first spell in charge in 2016.

When asked whether the team was good enough to avoid relegation, he said: "Of course, the quality is better than I had three years ago.

"I was in love with all my players three years ago, but of course football is growing and improving.

"Watford improve a lot with the squad. The competition is still hard for us.

"Every single game will be hard, and strong, the competition is open, anything is possible."