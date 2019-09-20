Reading v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Bradley Dack is Blackburn's top scorer this season, with three goals

Reading striker Danny Loader (illness) and on-loan defender Matt Miazga (hamstring) are both doubts.

Tyler Blackett is pushing for some game time, while fellow defender Jordan Obita is nearing a first-team return.

Lewis Holtby could make his debut for Rovers after signing a two-year deal with the club on Thursday.

Fellow midfielder Jacob Davenport is back in contention after injury, but striker Ben Brereton remains out after a minor operation on his knee.

Forward Dominic Samuel could make the squad, having not played a senior game for more than a year because of a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Match facts