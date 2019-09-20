Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

From the section

Alfa Semedo's winner for Nottingham Forest last weekend inflicted Swansea's first Championship loss of the season

Nottingham Forest remain without on-loan Wolves striker Rafa Mir and midfielder Ryan Yates for the visit of Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Defenders Carl Jenkinson, Tendayi Darikwa, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele are all long-term absentees.

Barnsley, who are looking for a first win since the opening day, could have midfielder Cameron McGeehan (foot) back after he missed their last two games.

Bambo Diaby (ankle) is still out and Ben Williams remains suspended.

Match facts