Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest remain without on-loan Wolves striker Rafa Mir and midfielder Ryan Yates for the visit of Championship strugglers Barnsley.
Defenders Carl Jenkinson, Tendayi Darikwa, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele are all long-term absentees.
Barnsley, who are looking for a first win since the opening day, could have midfielder Cameron McGeehan (foot) back after he missed their last two games.
Bambo Diaby (ankle) is still out and Ben Williams remains suspended.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past eight home league matches against Barnsley (W4 D3), a 1-0 defeat in January 2017.
- Barnsley lost 3-0 the last time they faced Nottingham Forest in the league in April 2018 - they have not lost consecutive league games against Forest since March 2001.
- Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their past 12 matches in all competitions (W8 D3).
- Against Leeds, Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt created eight chances - the most of any player in a match in the Championship this season.
- Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has been involved in five goals in his past six Championship games (four goals, one assist), though he has played more Championship games against Barnsley without scoring than against any other team (five games).
- Barnsley are averaging the youngest starting line-up age in the Championship this season (22 years 248 days).