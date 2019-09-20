Luton Town v Hull City

Martin Cranie has played five times in all competitions this term but has been out since 20 August

Luton Town hope defender Martin Cranie will be fit to face Hull City after four games out, with striker Danny Hylton also near a return (both knee).

But Saturday's Championship fixture is likely to come too soon for winger Callum McManaman (groin).

Hull's Dan Batty (ankle), Reece Burke and Stephen Kingsley (both hamstring) could all return for the visitors, who are winless in five league games.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis is available again after suspension.

Match facts