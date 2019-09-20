Luton Town v Hull City
Luton Town hope defender Martin Cranie will be fit to face Hull City after four games out, with striker Danny Hylton also near a return (both knee).
But Saturday's Championship fixture is likely to come too soon for winger Callum McManaman (groin).
Hull's Dan Batty (ankle), Reece Burke and Stephen Kingsley (both hamstring) could all return for the visitors, who are winless in five league games.
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis is available again after suspension.
Match facts
- Luton and Hull have not faced in any competition since March 2007 in the Championship - the Tigers won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.
- Hull have won four of their last five away matches against Luton in all competitions (W4 D0 L1).
- Luton Town have scored more goals via corners than any other Championship this season (4).
- Only Stoke City (8) have lost more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Hull City (7).
- Only Stoke City (15) have conceded more open play Championship goals than Luton Town this season (11).
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Jarrod Bowen has scored 40 Championship goals for Hull City - twice as many as any other Tigers player.